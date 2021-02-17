Ajo LP Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,622,685 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.5% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768,109. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

