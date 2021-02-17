Ajo LP Has $15.43 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.6% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

