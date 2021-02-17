Ajo LP Has $6.37 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ajo LP lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,041,810 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,353. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

