Ajo LP Has $9.46 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,528,612 shares during the period. Masco comprises about 1.0% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ajo LP owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 17,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,036. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

