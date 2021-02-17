Ajo LP Invests $5.29 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,703. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.91 and its 200-day moving average is $246.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

