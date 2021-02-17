Ajo LP Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.4% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.78. 15,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $312.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

