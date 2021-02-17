Ajo LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601,535 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

