Ajo LP Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543,563 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 9,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,421. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

