Ajo LP Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,390,235 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 105,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,689. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

