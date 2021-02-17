Ajo LP Sells 1,270,227 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,227 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. 19,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,334. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

