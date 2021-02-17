Ajo LP Sells 242,938 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,938 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Liberty Global by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,781. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

