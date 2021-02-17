Ajo LP Sells 29,331 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,331 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,803. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

