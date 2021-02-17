Ajo LP Sells 4,891,503 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,891,503 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in HP were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,459,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 29,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,853. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

