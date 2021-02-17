Ajo LP Sells 91,459 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,459 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

TMO traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.