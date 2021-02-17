Ajo LP Sells 94,685 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,685 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 13,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

