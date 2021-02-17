Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,294 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

