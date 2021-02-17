Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Down 5.3%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61. 6,582,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,583,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

