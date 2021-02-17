Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 11%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.73. 2,289,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,963,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.04.
About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
