Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 11%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.73. 2,289,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,963,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

