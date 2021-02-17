Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 168,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 319,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,115 shares of company stock valued at $447,916. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

