Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $5.78. Akumin shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 32,178 shares trading hands.
AKU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.
About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.