Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $5.78. Akumin shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 32,178 shares trading hands.

AKU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

