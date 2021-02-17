Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

