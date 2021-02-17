Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.06% of Alamos Gold worth $36,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.