Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

