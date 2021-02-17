Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.28. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 278,920 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

