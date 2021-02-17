Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,575,616 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, zinc, lead, and iron ores. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-element project; 90% interest in the Clogau gold project; and 100% interest in Limerick base metals project.

