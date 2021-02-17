Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. 2,296,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

