Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $318,782.01 and $108.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

