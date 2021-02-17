Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $2.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00141278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

