Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 8.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,661,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,633,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.