Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.34

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as high as C$15.33. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 10,009 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.13. The firm has a market cap of C$572.31 million and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

