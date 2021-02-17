Alias (ALIAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,029.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Alias has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $3,029.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alias has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00263416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012766 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

