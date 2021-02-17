Alias (ALIAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Alias has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $3,276.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 146.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00285127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013875 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Alias

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

