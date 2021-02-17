Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $28.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 billion and the lowest is $27.41 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $108.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.62 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.05 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $269.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $732.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 99,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

