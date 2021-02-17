Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $268.88. The stock had a trading volume of 466,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $727.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

