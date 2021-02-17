Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529,887 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $566,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 99,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.10. 353,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. The firm has a market cap of $725.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

