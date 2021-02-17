Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

