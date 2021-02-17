Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.78

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.78 and traded as low as $31.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 581 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.