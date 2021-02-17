All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Stock Price Up 17.4%

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA)’s share price was up 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.85 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 3,124,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,841,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.80 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.93 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.68.

About All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA)

All Asia Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

