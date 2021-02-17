ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Tops $49,372.11 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $49,372.11 and approximately $170,457.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.