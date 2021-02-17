All Sports Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $2.80 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

