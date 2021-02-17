All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 54% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. All Sports has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $884,617.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 54% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

