Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $431,364 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

