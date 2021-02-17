Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.46

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $221.29, with a volume of 1834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,783 shares of company stock worth $11,198,387. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

