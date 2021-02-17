Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

