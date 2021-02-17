ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 965,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 464,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,265. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

