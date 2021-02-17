Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.43

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.43 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 200,721 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £463.87 million and a P/E ratio of 41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.43.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.