AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of AB stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

