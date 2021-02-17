Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Down 8.4%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price was down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 685,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 734,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

