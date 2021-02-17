Almace Shards Price Hits $19.25 (ALMX)

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Almace Shards token can now be bought for approximately $19.25 or 0.00036833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Almace Shards has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Almace Shards has a market cap of $192,521.36 and approximately $369.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Almace Shards

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 tokens. Almace Shards’ official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Almace Shards’ official website is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX

