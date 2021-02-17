Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Up 31.2%

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) shot up 31.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.01. 234,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 87,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$186.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.13 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.